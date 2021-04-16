Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets April 18

Featured will be The Baptist Boys. The group started singing and playing classic gospel songs at the First Baptist Church of Tioga. Members are Jim Booth, David Rust, Jon Wisthoff and Larry Nelson. Both Booth and Rust play acoustic guitars, Wisthoff the mandolin and Nelson the bass. All four sing solos and harmony. The group recorded the album "Just a Little While" in 2008. They have performed for church groups, community events and gospel festivals statewide.