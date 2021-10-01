CVB unveils Bismarck-Mandan Arts & Culture Map

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has commissioned and unveiled a 2021 Bismarck-Mandan Arts and Culture Map, a project that will continue in coming years with various artists.

The goal is to raise awareness of the arts and culture offerings in and around Bismarck-Mandan, along with various attractions and landmarks as well as outdoors recreation opportunities.

The map was designed and painted by local artist Nicole Gagner, known for her large outdoor mural, "Grandma's Pickles," in downtown Bismarck's art Alley 5.5. She works as a teaching artist with a variety of students of all ages and abilities.

The hope is to have a new map each year, working with a different artist, and possibly with a different theme and execution every year.

“This is an inspiring way to raise awareness of the arts and culture offerings in our community and help exemplify them to visitors," Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Sheri Grossman said in a statement. "By offering a new one each year, we hope that by creating a series, we can showcase the talent of many of our local artists to be cherished for years to come.”