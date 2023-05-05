Mandan-based Custer Health has rebranded as Western Plains Public Health.

The public health unit has operated in Morton, Grant, Mercer, Oliver and Sioux counties since 1950. Programs it offers include general nursing, immunizations, alcohol and tobacco prevention, environmental health and emergency preparedness.

"We recognized a need to update our name to better align with who we are, what we do, and who we serve," Administrator Erin Ourada said.

Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer led the Seventh Cavalry and lived at Fort Abraham Lincoln near present-day Mandan for three years. Some people consider him a hero; others believe he committed atrocities against Indigenous people and should not be honored. A group in 2020 unsuccessfully pushed for Bismarck's Custer Park to be renamed.

Ourada when asked didn't specifically address whether the debate over Custer's legacy was a factor in the name change.

"Health units across the state and country have identifiable names, and it was an opportune time to update ours to be consistent with the nation’s public health system," she said.

An open house is scheduled at the Mandan office, at 403 Burlington St. SE, from 3:30-6 p.m. Central time on May 17.

For more information, go to www.westernplainsph.org.