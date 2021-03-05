Critics see more to do for North Dakota forfeiture law

He proposed a bill to address the attorney general recommendations and additional reporting requirements, which failed 90-3, due to the other bill moving ahead.

He'd like to see forfeitures reported per instance. For example, cash forfeitures reported cumulatively mean "nothing to anyone who is trying to keep an eye on civil asset forfeiture," he said.

"You need to know what are the cases," Becker said. He sees a general interest to increase forfeiture transparency, but a resistance to actually implement changes. He gleaned little from the 2019-20 report.

"You have no sense of what is the process like, what are the circumstances in which things are being taken?" Becker said.

Institute for Justice Minnesota Office Managing Attorney Lee McGrath said the 2019 law added transparency to how seizures and forfeitures occur in North Dakota, and he called the 2019-20 report "a good first step" to giving lawmakers insights into the topic.

"Step by step, transparency in North Dakota is increasing," McGrath said. The institute had ranked North Dakota "F" for its forfeiture laws; now the state has a "D-."