Critical race theory opponents blast gender identity, history teachings in rules hearing

Opponents of critical race theory blasted gender identity issues and how history is taught in a hearing Sept. 8 related to draft rules for North Dakota's public K-12 school ban of the academic theory.

Others said the controversy is a nonissue and emphasized other issues such as suicide, mental health and racism. Other people urged clarity on defining critical race theory.

The theory centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

The Legislature last year banned the teaching of critical race theory, which prompted the rules being drafted.

Some Republican lawmakers said they would bring legislation next year to further restrict school districts and add penalties for teaching critical race theory, such as rescinding state K-12 funding and budgeting for the attorney general to investigate complaints of violations.

Further restrictions?

The lawmakers and other people offered without specifics that critical race theory is taught in North Dakota.

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, who brought the bill for the ban passed last year by the GOP-led Legislature, said a letter from a former Grand Forks teacher he wouldn't name has spurred him to bring further restrictive legislation and penalties.

Some lawmakers who opposed the bill last year cited its lack of penalties. The bill sailed through the Legislature with votes of 76-16 in the House and 38-9 in the Senate. Opponents of critical race theory on Sept. 8 urged penalties be brought to the ban.

Kasper said the unnamed letter writer raised concerns about critical race theory still being taught and how schools are handling students' gender identity.

"I believe that the school systems in the state of North Dakota need to get back to the basics," Kasper said.

Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, said, "Teaching critical race theory does nothing but add fuel to a fire of fake racism that long ago should have been extinguished."

Former Kensal School Superintendent Tom Tracy said critical race theory "leaves out the fact that there were many, many positive things that happened in our country during the time that we had slavery."

He said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler "should be here today" at the hearing, citing the issue's importance.

Spokesman Dale Wetzel said Baesler was attending a conference on public funds management.

Few people commented on the substance of the rules, which are for school boards' "adoption of local policy for curriculum review," which must:

Allow curriculum, resources, and instructional materials to be made available for public viewing upon request, and include the timeline involved in viewing materials

Include the process or mechanism for curriculum, resources, and instructional materials to be viewed by the public

Include the process for addressing issues found to violate (the ban)

State that the board of the school district shall ensure district-led or district-sponsored professional development complies with (the ban)

Bismarck and Mandan public school superintendents say critical race theory is not taught in their districts.

'Calling it out'

Minot State University student Zayden Bartosh, who gives diversity trainings, blasted those targeting critical race theory, saying "We've made a problem out of nothing, because what this really is, is an attack on our queer kids and kids that are Black, Indigenous, people of color."

"I don't know where gender is coming into this and why this is even happening today because this is only taught in college, it's not happening to our kids. You all have a problem with gay people and other people who are different from you," Bartosh said. "That's what it is, and I'm just calling it out for what it is."

NATIVE Inc. and Native American Development Center founder and CEO Lorraine Davis said, "Racism is a problem in North Dakota." She unsuccessfully ran for Mandan School Board in June, and said she'd like to see "equitable education for all children in our schools."

"This is about ensuring that the kids that go to our school are respected, are understood and are validated in their needs and be able to feel that they belong into a school system that is predominantly white," she said.

Turtle Mountain Community High School senior Amari LaRocque said she "was shaking back there" listening to responses in the hearing, citing "the blatant racism even today and so many uneducated responses on Native people and people of other genders" as "shocking."

About 100 people attended the hearing, many of whom left after about two hours of people giving testimony to state Department of Public Instruction officials.

Public comments can be sent to jimupgren@nd.gov or be made by calling 701-328-2244 by 5 p.m. Monday. The rules would take effect Jan. 1. The rules could be revised. The attorney general and the Legislature's Administrative Rules Committee will review them.

The North Dakota School Boards Association plans to provide a policy template for school districts to adopt or modify, once the rules are final.