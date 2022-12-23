Coyote Catalog program activated in North Dakota

North Dakota's state agriculture and wildlife agencies have activated a program that connects hunters and trappers with landowners who are having problems with coyotes.

Landowners can sign up for the Coyote Catalog program on the Department of Agriculture website, nd.gov/ndda/.

Hunters and trappers can sign up at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Anyone who registered for the Coyote Catalog in the past must register again to activate their name on the database. Landowners experiencing coyote depredation of livestock should first contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services agency.

The program will remain active through next March. For more information, contact Ryan Herigstad at 701-595-4463 or rherigstad@nd.gov; or Colby Lysne at 701-390-7515 or clysne@nd.gov.