Course prepares teen drivers

State Farm recently awarded an $11,750 grant to the North Dakota Safety Council to help reduce teen driver fatalities on roadways. The grant funds will be used to provide free driver safety training to students in North Dakota drivers education programs.

The training, titled Alive at 25, is a teen defensive driving course that incorporates reality therapy and choice theory techniques to help participants identify the five basic needs that drive human behavior.

Students from Mandan, Washburn, Turtle Lake and Oakes have completed the Alive at 25 course.

To learn more about the Alive at 25, go to ndsc.org.

