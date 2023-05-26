Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The price tag to reconstruct Memorial Highway in Mandan has nearly doubled from $65 million to $110 million after nearly a year of delays.

The project to upgrade the road better known as The Strip in three phases was first introduced in 2019. The first phase of construction was expected to begin in 2022 with the installation of storm sewers and the relocation of a lift station. A lift station moves wastewater from lower elevations to a higher elevation.

The project in November was pushed back due to stormwater drainage challenges, and a few weeks ago the city again announced that "the start of construction has been pushed back to address (drainage) challenges."

The intersection by McDonald's sees more than 17,000 vehicles pass through every day, making it comparable trafficwise to Mandan's Main Street -- second only to the section of Interstate 94 that runs north of the city center. The 2.4 mile-Memorial Highway stretch saw 164 crashes from 2016-18, according to a study. And turning left onto The Strip from either direction is difficult due to the often-heavy traffic and the need to yield.

Improving traffic flow is just one of the reasons for the project. Other goals are improving intersection safety, providing safer access to businesses, adding sidewalks or trails, improving drainage and revamping the road surface.

The road is part of the state highway system and has been through several remediation efforts including chip sealing, micro surfacing and asphalt overlays since its construction in 1979. A typical roadway has a 20-year design life, and remedies lose effectiveness after time. The group planning the reconstruction is composed of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the city of Mandan and consultant HDR Engineering Inc.

"We've got 44-year-old pavement which is well beyond its life," City Engineer Justin Froseth said.

The highway originally designed as a rural road has its water runoff go into a ditch that at times pools and floods parking lots, according to Froseth.

"With very large and complex projects such as this, the planning challenges tend to warrant extensive design and review in order to be confident in any change to the plan," he said in an update letter sent in May.

The increase in price is primarily because of inflation but also due to increased planning and engineering fees. The majority of the project costs will be covered by DOT, but the city is on the hook for the cost of the storm sewer work and 10% of the rest of the project -- roughly $20 million, according to Froseth. Maintenance of the highway will be turned over to the city after the reconstruction is complete.

Froseth told the Tribune that the City Commission will revisit the topic in the coming months to discuss the new price tag and determine a course of action. Construction likely would begin in 2024 if approved.

The highway will remain the same size with two lanes in both directions. The entire stretch will feature a 10-foot-wide shared-use path on the south side of the roadway.

The majority of the project will feature a middle two-way left-turn lane with exceptions at intersections on Third Street, East Main Street, 40th Avenue (near Kist Livestock) and 46th Avenue (near Liberty Memorial Bridge).

The intersections at 40th and 46th avenues will feature a raised median, and a lane for cars turning left with a gore and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of the highway. A gore is a marked space to give separation between lanes.

The intersections at Third Street and East Main Street will be like the aforementioned intersections but without the 6-foot sidewalk on the north side of the highway.

The highway also will feature curb and gutter with improved drainage and modern street lights and traffic signals along its entire length. The power lines on the highway will remain in place.

The city last April installed temporary "span wire" traffic signals at the intersection by McDonald's.

Periodic updates can be found at cityofmandan.com/roadprojects or at https://www.dot.nd.gov/projects/memorialhwy/.