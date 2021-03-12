Coronavirus pandemic impacts every segment of North Dakota society

A year ago Thursday, a scourge that began overseas and eventually enveloped the globe officially found its way to North Dakota.
The “novel coronavirus” had seemed far away -- a threat but only a vague one. Though even before the first case was confirmed in the state on March 11, 2020, there were signs of what was to come.
Chinese immigrants in Bismarck were keeping close tabs on family and friends living in China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The Health Department was monitoring people in the state who had recently visited China, and gearing up the state lab to test for the strange new virus that caused a disease with a funny name -- COVID-19.
Toilet paper and hand sanitizer were flying off the shelves at local stores. Someone stole TP from a restaurant's bathroom, and someone even more desperate broke into a highway rest stop storage closet.
Then came the state’s somber announcement that the virus was no longer just a possibility -- it was reality.
“We have been planning and preparing for this since January, and our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of all North Dakotans,” Gov. Doug Burgum said that day. “With the North Dakota Department of Health and its partners at the state, local and federal levels, we are working together to stay on top of this rapidly evolving situation.”
A look back
The coronavirus took off relatively slowly in North Dakota, which didn’t see its first death until March 26. Roger Lehne, 93, of Fargo, was the state’s first confirmed victim.
The first casualty locally came four days later, when a 73-year-old Mandan man died. But Burleigh County wouldn’t see its first confirmed death until July.
Deaths statewide would remain relatively low throughout the summer before beginning a steep rise in September that culminated with nearly 500 deaths in November alone.
November was the peak of the pandemic for North Dakota, with numerous highs set:
- Hospitalizations: 332 on Nov. 16
- Daily diagnoses: 2,278 on Nov. 14
- Daily test results: 14,462 on Nov. 12
- Active cases: 11,656 on Nov. 11
Hospital beds became scarce. North Dakota became the country’s coronavirus hot spot. Burgum, who had long resisted forced mask-wearing, implemented a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions. They seem to have worked. Active cases and hospitalizations have dropped. Only about 100 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed since the start of 2021.
Some people credit the business restrictions and mask mandate measures for the drop in COVID-19 numbers; others viewed them as infringements on personal freedom. There could be other factors for the improvements in the state's pandemic data, as well, including the availability of vaccines and new therapeutic treatments, and a drop-off in testing.
Herd immunity might even be a reason. A Columbia University researcher who helped study why vaccines alone won't end the pandemic estimated in January that 60% of North Dakota's population had been infected with COVID-19 -- a much higher percentage than state data indicated because of the number of infected people who didn't have symptoms or who had them but didn't bother to get tested. Epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman believes vaccines will help in the state but the pandemic will mostly burn out on its own, according to The New York Times, which publicized the study.
Widespread impacts
Aid flowed into the state -- North Dakota received $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus money that was doled out in myriad ways.
But pandemic impacts have spared no one, and no segment of society, in the past 12 months.
Students and teachers have been forced to learn and instruct via the internet, though many schools have since returned to full in-person instruction.
Nursing home visitation was first restricted and then cut off entirely, leaving many of the elderly isolated, some of them in their dying days.
Funeral homes became swamped. Churches had to alter their ministries. Many private industry workers began telecommuting rather than driving to the office. State officials from unemployment workers to the governor found their workloads dramatically increased. Burgum during the pandemic has held 82 public briefings, according to spokesman Mike Nowatzki -- many of them lasting a couple of hours. Burgum expressed confidence in a February column published by the Tribune.
“Thanks to the selfless and tireless efforts of so many North Dakotans across our great state, we are well-positioned to finish strongly even as we continue to watch out for potential hurdles in our path,” he wrote, ending with “As our state motto declares, we are 'one and inseparable' -- no matter how long the race.”
