Cooking starts when pheasant hunt ends

Luckow in the 1980s organized the Cedar Creek Pheasants Forever chapter. He hunts nearly every weekend of the season with a group of men ranging in age from 60 to nearly 80. It’s as much a gathering as it is a hunt, Luckow said.

“If we have six guys and get six birds we’re happy,” he said. “We’re not diehards.”

The group meets at the end of the season for a pheasant feed, which likely will include pheasant casserole. The recipe starts with the simmering of six pheasant breasts or two whole pheasants.

Howard added this advice, which should be heeded before cooking any pheasant recipe: “Make sure you get all the pellets,” he said.

Big business

Pheasant hunters pour tens of millions of dollars into the state’s economy -- particularly in the southwest – by paying for lodging, food and drink, gas, ammunition and accessories.

License sales so far in 2021 are down from last year in most hunting categories, but 2020 was a record year as people were looking for outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Randy Meissner, Game and Fish Department licensing manager.