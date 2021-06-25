 Skip to main content
Construction started Monday on Highway 6
Construction started Monday on Highway 6 (copy)

Construction is starting Monday on segments of state Highway 6, according to the state Transportation Department.

A chip seal project will extend from Mandan's Main Street to the Junction of N.D. 21. A mill and overlay project will extend from Selfridge to the South Dakota state line.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both areas. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present. The speed limit will be reduced and short delays are expected.

The Mandan-area project is scheduled to be complete July 1, the Selfridge-area project July 10.

