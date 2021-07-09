CommunityWorks North Dakota gets aid

Mandan-based CommunityWorks North Dakota is getting $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 aid, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The money through the U.S. Treasury Department was approved by Congress last year. It’s to be used to provide community development financial institutions with necessary capital to respond to economic challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in underserved communities.