 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CommunityWorks North Dakota gets aid
0 Comments

CommunityWorks North Dakota gets aid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mandan-based CommunityWorks North Dakota is getting $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 aid, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The money through the U.S. Treasury Department was approved by Congress last year. It’s to be used to provide community development financial institutions with necessary capital to respond to economic challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in underserved communities.

Treasury awarded $1.25 billion to 863 financial institutions nationwide.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News