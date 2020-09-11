Commerce renews Mandan Renaissance Zone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Commerce approved the Renaissance Zone Program for the city of Mandan for five additional years. The program is a tool for community redevelopment and economic investment that includes tax incentives to business and residential properties.

“Mandan has used the Renaissance Zone Program to encourage reinvestment and redevelopment in its downtown area to enhance business and improve housing,” program manager Rikki Roehrich said. “The program often is used in smaller rural communities to attract businesses that provide vital services to their populations.”

The program currently includes 58 cities across the state. Since the program’s inception in 1999, more than 1,600 projects have been approved and more than 1,300 have been completed.

