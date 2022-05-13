Comments accepted for State Plan on Aging

North Dakota officials are accepting public comments on the draft 2022-26 State Plan on Aging.

The plan outlines how services and programs will be delivered to older adults and people with disabilities using federal Older Americans Act funding.

The draft plan is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.

People can submit comments until 5 p.m. Central time on May 31 by email to carechoice@nd.gov or by phone at 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY). Comments also can be mailed to the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Adult and Aging Services Division, 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 6, Bismarck, ND 58501.

After the public comment period ends, the state plan will be submitted to the federal Administration for Community Living for review and approval. It is expected to be effective Oct. 1.

