Cloverdale Foods to receive property tax exemption to expand facility

Mandan meat processor Cloverdale Foods will be getting a property tax break as it invests up to $20 million in building expansions.
City commissioners on April 7 approved for Cloverdale to be exempt from paying an estimated $71,311 annually, which will total $356,555 over five years, according to projections city staff included in the proposal. The construction of the company’s planned warehouse, plant and office additions are estimated to cost a total of $5.4 million, according to Ellen Huber, the city's business development director. Other costs include utility upgrades, equipment and site improvements, Huber told the Tribune.
The company paid a total of $84,969 in property taxes in 2019, according to the city website.
“The business that we’re in requires mouths. We feed people, and so we have to begin to look more outward, especially in places that have higher densities,” Cloverdale President and CEO Scott Russell said about the planned expansion.
In return for a tax break, the project will create dozens of jobs and increase households in the community, according to Cloverdale. Russell during his presentation April 7 discussed how workers from abroad have made up a significant part of his company's workforce.
“Our folks live in apartments, some of them figure out how to do a contract for deed, maybe a trailer house, they shop locally and they seek out entertainment as well," he said. "They’re a good group of people that I believe have albeit a different impact, it’s been a good impact in helping our city become a little bit more global in its perspective.”
Cloverdale’s proposal was unanimously approved by the Mandan Growth Fund Committee, which recommended that the commission approve it. The project will include 44,000 square feet of warehouse added to the northwest side of Cloverdale’s plant, complete with 3,000 square feet of office space above the planned warehouse’s loading dock.
The company will use the warehouse expansion to increase production from “35 million up to 70 million pounds annually,” according to a Cloverdale memo attached to the proposal.
The project will include 6,600 square feet of added space at the company’s plant for workers to handle raw meat and “injection space for handling our bacon growth,” according to the memo.
The production plant was built in 1987. Russell said it was “probably designed” to produce up to 30 million pounds of food product. So the company added a separate “bacon production area” in 1994.
Cloverdale’s bacon production has increased 54% the last four years, according to a chart Russell showed during the meeting. The company expects bacon production to increase another 40% by 2022.
“Fortunately our growth outside of the region continues at a really healthy pace in the last several years, and we’ve been streamlining our operations, we’ve been focusing on a few things that we think we could do great,” Russell said.
The company’s primary market remains in North Dakota and Minnesota. But it has goals to expand to areas with “higher densities,” such as in California and Texas, Russell said. Cloverdale recently acquired a company in Houston.
The expansion project also will include building “a large electrical and ammonia upgrade,” the memo said.
Cloverdale expects the total project to cost between $15 million and $20 million and to take 1 ½ years to complete, the memo read.
Cloverdale must add 73 full-time equivalent workers to meet property tax exemption requirements. The company employs 384 people in Mandan, including 64 added last year, and it plans to add 24 by next year and another 104 by 2025.
