Click It or Ticket campaign started Monday

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies began increasing patrols Monday to encourage motorists to buckle up.
The effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign that runs through May 31, encompassing the Memorial Day holiday weekend, usually a time of heavy travel.
More information about traffic safety initiatives can be found at visionzero.nd.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.
