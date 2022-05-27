'Click It for Coffee' event set in Mandan

Mandan drivers can get discounts on coffee during an upcoming Vision Zero "Click It for Coffee" event.

Balancing Goat Coffee Co. in Mandan is teaming up with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-thru customers wearing their seat belts will get $1 off their order and a coupon for $1 off on their next order.

The event coincides with the statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that started Monday and runs through June 5. North Dakota law enforcement agencies are cracking down on seat belt violations over the next two weeks, a period that includes the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The coffee event is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

