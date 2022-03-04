Claiming state tax credit 'straightforward,' commissioner says

North Dakotans will get a break on their 2021 state income taxes through a credit voted in by the Legislature last fall.

Claiming the credit of $350 for individuals or $700 for those filing jointly is “very straightforward,” state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said. It appears as a line item on the form used by most North Dakotans.

“It’s going to significantly reduce the number of North Dakota taxpayers who are going to have to make a payment,” Kroshus said.

The legislation will create an estimated $211 million in income tax relief over the next two years. Some 300,000 North Dakotans will have no state income tax bill, and another 200,000 will see a reduction. The income tax relief was pushed hard by Gov. Doug Burgum, who recommended using a portion of the state’s ending fund balance of $1.1 billion in the last two-year budget cycle to provide tax relief to residents.

The credit can’t create a negative tax liability. For example, if a person owes $450, the credit will reduce that to $100. If he or she owes $250, it will take away their payment obligation but would not give them a $100 refund.

The state’s income tax rate is one of the lowest in the country, Kroshus said. While it can create a payment situation for some taxpayers, that’s less likely with the credit passed during last November's special session.

Early electronic filing is the best way to speed up a refund and avoid fraud schemes, the commissioner said. Just more than 85,000 state income tax returns had been filed as of Feb. 18, putting the state just ahead of last year’s pace. Almost all were filed electronically. Last year, 90% of the 480,000 returns filed in the state were completed electronically. The filing deadline this year is April 18.

The most common mistakes made on state returns aren’t related to math or tax laws, Kroshus said. Typographical errors in an address, name, or Social Security number are more often the cause of delays.

Income tax in the state’s fiscal year 2021 generated more than $465 million, which is about 14.5% of the total general fund revenues of $3.2 billion. Kroshus expects the number of returns filed in 2022 could be close to 500,000, as the state’s population has increased.

Most people filing a federal income tax return are due a refund, according to IRS spokesman Anthony Burke.

Electronic filing enables the preparer -- whether it’s a professional doing it for a client or a person doing his or her own -- to concentrate on entering accurate information, as the tax software does all the math.

“We find electronic filing inherently more accurate than trying to do it yourself,” Burke said.

A taxpayer who can’t file a return by the deadline should file for an extension, even if a refund is due. If the taxpayer has a balance due, it’s safest to submit an estimated payment with the extension.

“An extension only extends the time to file, not the time to pay,” Burke said.

The taxpayer would avoid paying a penalty on the full amount due by submitting an estimated amount. If the estimate is off, any penalty would apply only to the difference.

Separate applications must be made for state and federal extensions.

At the state level, Kroshus advises estimating on the high side to avoid any penalty. The taxpayer won’t lose any money by doing so. Any difference would be refunded or could be applied as a prepayment for the next tax year.

“It’s not money that they won’t see back. It’s just how it’s applied going forward,” he said.

The preparation of an accurate return starts with the collection of all documents, according to the IRS website. In addition to income-related documents such as W2s and Form 1099s, Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact Payment letters -- 6419 and 6475, respectively -- include important information for a 2021 tax return.

As of Feb. 11, the IRS had processed more than 23 million returns and issued more than $20 billion in refunds. The average refund is about $2,300, according to the service’s website.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

