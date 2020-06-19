City Hall opens doors to public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan City Hall reopened to the public this week. Visitors are asked to use the doors at the south entrance of the building located off of First Street Northwest.

Officials closed City Hall in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some employees shifting to working from home. Business has been conducted by appointment, over the phone or online.

City officials ask visitors to practice physical distancing and to stay home if feeling sick. Many services are available online or over the phone. Go to cityofmandan.com for more information.

