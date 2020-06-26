City Commission seeking appointee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan City Commission will be considering an appointment for one position on the Special Assessment Commission to fulfill a vacant term through April 2025.

Members of the local business community and residents are encouraged to confirm their interest in serving on the Special Assessment Commission with a letter summarizing their background and reasons for their interest. Letters should be submitted by July 14 to Kim Fettig in the Engineering Department at 205 2nd Ave. NW, Mandan, ND 58554, or by email to kfettig@cityofmandan.com.

The purpose of the Special Assessment Commission is to determine the amount of benefits in improvement districts from street, utility, and other public construction projects and properly assess these costs to properties within the applicable district.

For more information, call Kim at 701-667-3225.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0