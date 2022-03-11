 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City candidate filing deadline is April 11

Candidates have until 4 p.m. April 11 to file to appear on the ballot for the city of Mandan.

The following city offices are up for election:

- City Commission (two positions, four-year terms)

- City Park Board (three positions, four-year terms)

- City School Board (three positions, three-year terms)

- Southwest Water Authority (one position, four-year term)

A candidate for a city office must turn in a completed SFN 2074 Petition/Certificate of Nomination and completed SFN 10172 Statement of Interests to the city auditor by 4 p.m. April 11. Anyone interested in running for the school board needs to submit SFN 10172 Statement of Interests to the Mandan Public Schools Administration Office by 4 p.m. April 11. All forms are available from either the City Administrator’s Office or at vote.nd.gov.

