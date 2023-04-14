A proposal backed by free-market advocates and opposed by public health professionals will soon appear in North Dakota's law books.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday signed House Bill 1229, which makes an exemption for cigar lounges within the state’s anti-smoking laws. The bill will take effect on Aug. 1. A spokesman for the Republican governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Similar efforts to legalize cigar lounges failed in previous years, but the bill narrowly succeeded in the Senate after passing the House of Representatives by a wider margin.

The bill specifies that licensed establishments could allow the indoor smoking of cigars only if their buildings are enclosed on all sides and equipped with ventilation systems. In its original form, the legislation sponsored by Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, would have permitted cigar smoking in designated alcohol-serving bars, but the Senate cut that provision from the bill.

North Dakota voters approved a ballot measure in 2012 banning smoking in bars and other indoor workplaces.

Ruby and other bill supporters said adult consumers should have the freedom to decide if they want to smoke cigars in a designated indoor space. They argued cigar lounges don't harm anyone outside the enclosed buildings with secondhand smoke.

Anti-smoking advocates testified that allowing cigar bars would erode the state's otherwise strong restrictions on tobacco smoke. They contended cigar lounges would endanger workers at the businesses and enable an addictive behavior with severe health consequences.