Chiefs, Govs claim wins over Aberdeen

When Schmidt connected, he said he took off full bore, hoping for extra bases.

"Then I heard the crowd getting loud. ... I finally looked and saw it was over (the left field screen). It was a great feeling, that's all I can say," he added.

Schmidt's high blast carried over the 25-foot screen monster in left field, about 325 feet from home plate.

During many seasons of baseball, Schmidt owned just one homer, an inside-the-park job. So he didn't know the solid jolt of Friday's clout meant four bases.

"It's my first home run ever. Last year I had one inside the park. That didn't feel as good as this, though," he noted.

On the heels of a woeful showing against Bismarck, Aberdeen played like it meant business in the second game.

Two singles, two walks and two hit batters added up to three Smittys runs in the second inning. Mike Felock singled and eventually scored on a wild pickoff attempt by Jake Weiand for the first run. Calvin Schmidt singled home the next two.

The Smittys didn't muster another hit the rest of the way against relievers Schmidt, who worked four scoreless innings, and Lucas Burgum, who pitched the seventh.