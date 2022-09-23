Charges dismissed in exploitation, theft cases

Authorities have dismissed a felony theft charge against a Mandan man who they allege cashed a divorce settlement check of more than $80,000 and refused to return the money after he learned his former wife had illegally obtained it.

Cody Guthmiller, 34, was scheduled for trial Tuesday and faced a possible 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Chase Lingle on Sept. 14 filed a motion for the dismissal. He stated that a co-defendant in the case -- Guthmiller’s former wife, Allison Guthmiller -- had repaid the victim and the “interests of justice are served by dismissal.”

South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma signed the judgment dismissing the charge on Friday.

After the Guthmillers divorced in July 2021, Cody Guthmiller received a cashier’s check for $84,500 from Allison Guthmiller. Lingle at a preliminary hearing said that Cody Guthmiller should have returned the money when police told him his ex-wife had transferred money from her grandmother’s account to her own and then given him the check. By not returning it, he was depriving the grandmother of the money even after it “was made clear the money was stolen,” Lingle said.

The check was part of a court-ordered settlement, according to Cody Guthmiller’s attorney, Jackson Lofgren. He argued that the state had no evidence that his client cashed it illegally, that he knew stolen money was used for the check, or that he still had any of the money.

Nieuwsma at the preliminary hearing moved the case toward trial on what she called “a bare minimum” of evidence to support the allegation that Cody Guthmiller illegally retained the money.

A judge accepted a pretrial diversion agreement for Allison Guthmiller, according to her attorney, Justin Vinje. The agreement stipulated restitution to the victim, and included dismissal of the theft charge against her in August. A charge of exploiting a victim who lacked the ability to consent was dismissed in January.

“This is a good outcome for everyone,” Vinje said. “It avoids the thorny issues associated with a jointly owned bank account, and it ensures that no lingering questions about money remain. We are happy to put this matter to rest.”