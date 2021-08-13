Central Dakota Communications settling into new Bismarck home

The move last fall by Central Dakota Communications to a new dispatch center went as planned.
That plan was to make the move without any service interruptions and then let the public know after it was accomplished, according to Communications Director Michael Dannenfelzer.
“The point is you shouldn’t have noticed anything,” he said. “If you called 911 we should have answered it anyway, and that’s how it went.”
Central Dakota Communications is a partnership of Bismarck, Mandan and Burleigh County. It handles 911, nonemergency and other types of calls for five law enforcement agencies, eight fire departments, six ambulance services and several other government agencies.
Construction on a 20,000-square-foot, two-story facility on Coleman Street in north Bismarck started in July 2019, and the switch over to the new building was made on Dec. 8, 2020. There were a few minor equipment glitches but no calls were missed in the transition, Dannenfelzer said.
CenCom dispatchers since 2003 had worked from the former National Weather Service station at the Bismarck Airport -- about 7,000 square feet in size. They were “sitting on top of each other,” Communications Supervisor Colleen Stockert said. The new building is a big change.
“It’s built specifically for this particular role and it does function better,” Stockert said.
Voters in June 2018 approved a 50-cent per telephone line surcharge increase to fund either the purchase, construction or leasing of space. CenCom leases the space from communications company Dakota Carrier Network, which added onto its existing facility in Bismarck. The design includes room for expansion if more agencies opt to use CenCom’s services in the future. CenCom and Dakota Carrier Network by being at the same location share some equipment, such as backup generators.
“We have a good relationship with DCN,” Dannenfelzer said.
The center has bullet-resistant glass and is built to withstand an F4 tornado -- wind speeds in excess of 165 mph. Some amenities were added “without going over the top,” Dannenfelzer said. Dispatchers can grill their lunch on a second-floor patio or use a quiet room to relax after handling a stressful call.
“It can try you at times,” he said of the job demands.
Dispatchers in 2020 answered more than 41,000 911 calls and more than 87,000 nonemergency calls. When the first half of 2021 is compared to the same time frame in 2020, 911 calls have increased 4.4%, nonemergency calls are up 11.7%, and total calls have increased by 10%, Dannenfelzer said.
“We don’t necessarily want more business, but that’s inevitable with a growing community,” he said.
The center in addition to Dannenfelzer employs 26 communications specialists, four supervisors and an administrative assistant.
