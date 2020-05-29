Census response strong in Burleigh, Morton counties

A ceiling poster advertising the census hangs in Kirkwood Mall. A floor decal is pasted nearby -- banner advertisements that were part of Bismarck’s monthslong efforts to make sure residents aren’t undercounted in the 2020 census.
With fewer people visiting malls due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus in North Dakota, Bismarck City Planner Will Hutchings said he feels the messaging has been less effective than anticipated.
Still, although COVID-19 has impacted the Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee’s plans to advertise and delayed plans to reach "hard-to-count" populations, Burleigh County is the county with the highest response rate in North Dakota, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Burleigh County has a 74.4% response rate -- the highest self-response rate among North Dakota counties and 65th in the nation.
Meanwhile, North Dakota, with a 59.2% self-response rate, is 27th in the nation, just below the 60.1% national average. In 2010, North Dakota's final census self-response rate was 78%, while Burleigh County recorded a 77.7% response rate.
To many state and local government officials, a high self-response rate will ensure North Dakota won't miss out on the $675 billion in annual federal funding that will be allocated to schools, hospitals, roads and other programs across the country.
U.S. residents have been able to fill out an online census form for the first time in its over 200-year history.
Morton County
Meanwhile, Morton County has the second-highest self-response rate in North Dakota at 68.4%. Mandan is ranked 25th in the state.
The Morton Mandan Public Library's Bookmobile program primarily brings library materials, such as books, magazines and DVDs, to rural areas, but its staff has also led census efforts in Morton County. Decorated with a census banner and playing a census advertisement on its speakers, the bookmobile has been visiting rural Morton County cities including Flasher, New Salem and Hebron weekly.
The bookmobile usually visits Morton County's outlying cities monthly, said Morton Mandan Public Library Assistant Director Monica DeCarlo, but "with schools being closed, it's actually given us some flexibility with our schedule," DeCarlo said.
The library canceled plans for staff to bring tablets for people to complete the census on the bookmobile, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Instead, the bookmobile's driver is referring community members to staff who guide them over the phone in completing the census.
