Census response strong in Burleigh, Morton counties

U.S. residents have been able to fill out an online census form for the first time in its over 200-year history.

Morton County

Meanwhile, Morton County has the second-highest self-response rate in North Dakota at 68.4%. Mandan is ranked 25th in the state.

The Morton Mandan Public Library's Bookmobile program primarily brings library materials, such as books, magazines and DVDs, to rural areas, but its staff has also led census efforts in Morton County. Decorated with a census banner and playing a census advertisement on its speakers, the bookmobile has been visiting rural Morton County cities including Flasher, New Salem and Hebron weekly.

The bookmobile usually visits Morton County's outlying cities monthly, said Morton Mandan Public Library Assistant Director Monica DeCarlo, but "with schools being closed, it's actually given us some flexibility with our schedule," DeCarlo said.

The library canceled plans for staff to bring tablets for people to complete the census on the bookmobile, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Instead, the bookmobile's driver is referring community members to staff who guide them over the phone in completing the census.

