Canadian Pacific Holiday Train virtual again this year

Canadian Pacific Railway's annual Holiday Train program will be virtual again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A "Holiday Train at Home" concert will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and https://www.cpr.ca/en/community/holiday-train on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.

"With the 'Holiday Train at Home' concert, CP hopes to inspire support for food banks across North America," CP President and CEO Keith Creel said in a statement. "Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians and Americans in need. The CP family looks forward to bringing the Holiday Train back on tour as soon as it's safe."

The decked-out Holiday Train typically makes stops in various communities across Canada and the northern U.S. including in North Dakota, providing entertainment and helping food banks. The train since 1999 has raised nearly $21 million and collected about 5 million pounds of food.

