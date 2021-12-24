Canadian Pacific Holiday Train virtual again this year

"With the 'Holiday Train at Home' concert, CP hopes to inspire support for food banks across North America," CP President and CEO Keith Creel said in a statement. "Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians and Americans in need. The CP family looks forward to bringing the Holiday Train back on tour as soon as it's safe."