Burleigh, Morton counties update detention center agreement

The Burleigh and Morton county commissions have modified a joint powers agreement that dictates how the regional jail is funded.
The changes include adjusting the funding formula and increasing how much Morton County pays to help run the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.
Each county's share of the jail budget was based on jail population over a 12-month period. That has been changed to a 24-month period to create consistency in cost-sharing and allow for better budgeting, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben told the Morton County Commission on Oct. 27. If, for example, one county had an unusually high jail population one year due to a situation such as the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, it would disproportionately affect how much that county contributes to the budget for the year.
The changes also increased Morton County's share of the detention center budget by 1.5%, which amounts to about $100,000 based on current costs. That extra money will fund services that Burleigh County or the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department provide to the detention center. Leben told both commissions that the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department's information technology employee and other county workers have been spending a significant amount of time doing work for the jail. The sheriff's department and the county have been eating those extra costs.
The 1.5% will be added after operational costs for both counties are calculated. For example, if Morton County's share of the budget is calculated at 23%, it will actually be 24.5%.
"The joint powers agreement has to be a living document that is looked at as necessary to make sure it is equitable," Leben said Oct. 27.
The agreement previously required the jail governance board to meet twice a year: once before county budgets are passed and once in December. Leben told both commissions that the board never met in December, though it has met at least two times per year. The updated agreement still requires two meetings but without the December requirement.
The Burleigh County Commission unanimously approved the changes at its Oct. 19 meeting.
The Morton County Commission unanimously approved the changes Oct. 27. It approved the 1.5% increase in a separate 4-1 vote. Commissioner Andy Zachmeier voted against the increase, expressing concern about the future of Morton County's share of expenses.
"Even if this 1.5% compensation is justified at this time, is this going to be the start of a pattern? Every couple of years it's going to be more, and it's going to be more again?" Zachmeier asked. "Is this going to turn into a nickel and dime kind of thing?"
Sam Nelson
