Burleigh, Morton counties provide information on primary voting by mail

Morton County and Burleigh County, which will conduct their 2020 primary elections entirely by mail, have released information on how residents will be able to vote.
"It's pretty consistent across the state," Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White said.
The North Dakota Secretary of State's office will mail an application to voters between April 20-30, White said. Both counties are asking residents who do not receive an application in the mail to contact either the Morton County or Burleigh County auditor's office, depending on the county they are eligible to vote in.
"It's going to go to the address on file with the North Dakota Department of Transportation office. So whatever's on your driver's license, or whatever address the DOT has on file is where your application will be mailed to," White said.
New arrivals to North Dakota can request an application from Vote.nd.gov if they don't see one in the mail by the beginning of May, White added.
While completing an application, voters will be able to choose whether they would like to receive a general election, special election and/or school board election ballot.
All applications must be received by either the Morton County or Burleigh County auditor's office no later than June 5 in order for a voter to receive a ballot.
If either of the auditors' offices receives an absentee voter application, their staff will review it.
If approved, they will mail the ballot to qualified voters, along with a "secrecy sleeve" and a return envelope. The ballot will contain further instructions on how to complete and return it.
Voters will be able to return the ballot to the Morton County or Burleigh County auditor's office by mail or a drop box any time before the June 9 election day. A ballot drop box for Morton County voters is planned to be located at the Morton County courthouse, while a drop box for Burleigh County voters will be located by the front door of the City County Building.
Voters can also use ballot drop boxes to submit absentee voter applications, White said.
Morton County and Burleigh County election boards will count returned absentee ballots, checking whether signatures on the absentee ballot application matches those on ballot return envelopes.
An ExpressVote machine will be provided at the Morton County Courthouse for voters needing assistance, including those with disabilities and special needs. The device, which aids people unable to mark ballots, also will be set up in the Burleigh County auditor's office, White said.
"If somebody needs assistance in marking a ballot, they can call and schedule an appointment and we can accommodate them," she said.
For more information, call the Burleigh County auditor's office at 701-222-6718 or the Morton County auditor's office at 701-667-3300.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
