Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that puts decades-old Native American adoption rules into state law.

North Dakota was among a handful of states that considered legislation this year to include provisions of the U.S. Indian Child Welfare Act into state law, according to The Associated Press. The federal law gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

Congress passed the act in 1978 in response to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were taken from their homes by public and private agencies, according to AP. From 1887-1969, Native children were placed in boarding schools that used abusive practices to assimilate them into white society. Many were adopted by non-Native families, often depriving them of their tribal and cultural heritage.

Some states are concerned that Supreme Court challenges have put the federal law in jeopardy.

The state of Texas and several non-Native adoptive parents allege in a lawsuit against Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that ICWA constitutes race-based discrimination. Attorneys for the federal government maintained that the law protects the interests of Native American children and tribal communities. The high court is expected to rule this year.

North Dakota lawmakers during the legislative session that recently ended voted nearly unanimously to pass House Bill 1536. Rep. Jayme Davis, a Rolette Democrat and an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, told The Forum that she sponsored the bill to ensure Native American children grow up with strong family and cultural ties intact.

About 9% of North Dakota children are Indigenous, but they account for 44% of the children in foster care, according to the National Indian Child Welfare Association.

Burgum signed the bill Monday. A statement from his office said the legislation "codifies the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law, ensuring that these important protections for Native American children and families will remain in place in North Dakota regardless of what happens with the ICWA in the federal court system."

At least 10 other states have similar laws in place, according to AP. A similar bill in South Dakota was rejected earlier this year.