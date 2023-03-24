Gov. Doug Burgum has signed legislation allowing tribal nations to enter into agreements with the state to share revenue from alcohol taxes on tribal lands.

Under Senate Bill 2377, each of the five tribal nations in North Dakota can impose a single tax on alcoholic beverages sold at retail and wholesale levels on their reservation. Tribal nations that adopt the alcohol tax will keep 80% of the tax revenue, while the state’s general fund will receive 20%.

“This bill creates a fair and uniform framework for taxing alcohol on reservations while ensuring that the bulk of the revenue goes to the tribes to support addiction treatment and other programs,” Burgum said.

The House and Senate approved unanimously the bill, which builds on an alcohol tax revenue sharing bill passed in 2019.

“This bill provides a fair mechanism to share taxes generated from the sale and consumption of alcohol on the reservation,” Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox said. “The tribal share collected under SB 2377 will help develop and provide resources for addiction treatment, law enforcement, community safety, and wellness programs.”

The legislation comes from previous state-tribal tax agreements signed by the governor. A compact signed with MHA in 2019 and ratified by the Legislature changed how the state and tribe share tax revenue, legislation signed in 2021 provided a framework for sharing tax revenue from oil wells while another bill in 2021 authorized Burgum to enter state-tribal agreements for sales, use and gross receipts taxes.

The signing of the bill on Tuesday brings the total number of bills signed by Burgum this session to 108.