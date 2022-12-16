 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burgum declares disaster for early November blizzard

111122-nws-blizzard-1 (copy)

John Gagnon uses a snowblower to clear his property as city plows drive past on East Divide Avenue during the Nov. 10 blizzard in Bismarck. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide disaster related to the early November blizzard that shut down schools, businesses and highways in North Dakota.

The Nov. 9-11 storm dropped as much as 2 feet of snow, including on Mandan. Bismarck's official snowfall total of 17.1 inches on Nov. 10 smashed a city record for the date and was just shy of the all-time mark for a one-day snowfall on any date. The snow had 1.23 inches of moisture, also shattering a city record for the date, according to the National Weather Service.

Doug Burgum mug

Gov. Doug Burgum

Burgum's executive order, issued last Friday, is a necessary step toward seeking a federal disaster declaration to pave the way for federal aid. The governor has sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seeking an extension to submit a request, as costs from the storm are still being tallied.

The storm system was a "Colorado low" -- one that sweeps out of southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms. 

Cleanup crews remove snow from Mandan businesses Friday morning.
