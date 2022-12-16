Burgum declares disaster for early November blizzard

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide disaster related to the early November blizzard that shut down schools, businesses and highways in North Dakota.

The Nov. 9-11 storm dropped as much as 2 feet of snow, including on Mandan. Bismarck's official snowfall total of 17.1 inches on Nov. 10 smashed a city record for the date and was just shy of the all-time mark for a one-day snowfall on any date. The snow had 1.23 inches of moisture, also shattering a city record for the date, according to the National Weather Service.

Burgum's executive order, issued last Friday, is a necessary step toward seeking a federal disaster declaration to pave the way for federal aid. The governor has sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seeking an extension to submit a request, as costs from the storm are still being tallied.

The storm system was a "Colorado low" -- one that sweeps out of southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms.