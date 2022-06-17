Burgum-backed Dakota Leadership PAC sees mixed results in North Dakota legislative primaries

Ten incumbent North Dakota Republican lawmakers lost in the statewide primary election Tuesday, representing more coming turnover in the Legislature that is already set to see new leaders guide the 2023 session.

Several longtime, influential incumbents won't advance to November's general election, including House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, whose seat was targeted by the controversial Dakota Leadership PAC. A total of 11 incumbents lost Tuesday, but recounts could change that number.

Dakota Leadership is largely funded by wealthy Gov. Doug Burgum's hefty donations -- more than $1.2 million this year -- and targeted ads in eight districts: 8, 15, 19, 25, 28, 33, 35 and 39.

But voters rejected several candidates supported by Dakota Leadership, including in districts that reach into Bismarck-Mandan.

Those included incumbent District 33 Sen. Jessica Unruh Bell, R-Beulah, who raised more than $120,000 in her reelection bid against newcomer Keith Boehm, a Mandan-area businessman who bested her for the GOP endorsement in February. Boehm on Tuesday won with 53% of the vote to Unruh Bell's 47%.

The five-way House race in the state's coal country split between candidates with and without Dakota Leadership support.

Voters advanced incumbent Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, and Anna Novak, who ran with Mark Pierce. Dakota Leadership supported Novak and Pierce. Delzer, Pierce and candidate Andy Zachmeier did not advance.

Delzer's loss means one more influential lawmaker won't be back for the 2023 Legislature, which was already set to see new Republican House and Senate leaders. Three of four legislative leaders and the top Senate budget writer did not seek reelection.

Dakota Leadership also came up short in District 8, where it supported Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, for his bid to move to the Senate.

Nehring lost to fellow incumbent Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, who in a video Tuesday night celebrated by burning Dakota Leadership ads with House running mate Brandon Prichard, who also won Tuesday.

"Here's your $5,000 flyer, Dakota Leadership PAC -- up in smoke," Magrum said in the video posted to his campaign page.

The race was one of several between incumbents Tuesday, contests in which lawmakers had to run against colleagues to try to keep a seat, due to redrawn legislative districts following the 2020 census and also due to incumbents who ran for the chamber opposite the one in which they currently serve.

Four GOP incumbents lost Tuesday in such races: Nehring; Sen. Robert Fors, R-Larimore; Rep. Sebastian Ertelt, R-Gwinner; and Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-Wahpeton.

Other incumbents came up short in efforts to turn back challenges from newcomers to advance to November, including Bell; longtime Rep. Jim Schmidt, R-Huff; Sen. Dave Oehlke, R-Devils Lake; Rep. Greg Westlind, R-Cando; and Rep. Chuck Damschen, R-Hampden.

Another incumbent, Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, will see an automatic recount in his House race against former Rep. Roscoe Streyle, R-Minot. One vote separates them, with Hoverson ahead.

Longtime Rep. Tracy Boe, D-Mylo, also lost his primary race against a newcomer. He was the only Democratic-NPL incumbent to lose to a challenger. He lost to Jayme Davis.

Fifteen of 47 legislative districts had intraparty Republican primary races.

Ninety-eight of 141 seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Seventy-nine incumbents ran in the primary; 18 did not seek reelection. Redistricting also eliminated the seat of one incumbent. Seats of 43 incumbents are not on the ballot this year.

Republicans control the Senate 40-7 and the House of Representatives 80-14.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

