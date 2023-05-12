Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday appointed Susan Sisk of Bismarck to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, citing her extensive background in finance and leadership experience with large organizations.

Sisk, a certified public accountant, most recently served as vice president and director of finance for the Bismarck-based engineering firm KLJ from 2015-21. She will begin as OMB director on June 12, succeeding outgoing Director Joe Morrissette, who is retiring.

“Susan Sisk brings a wealth of experience in overseeing the budgets of large organizations and strategically leading teams to achieve sound fiscal management,” Burgum said in a statement.

OMB oversees state budgeting and handles financial functions and other services for state entities. It has five divisions: Central Services, Facility Management, Fiscal Management, Human Resources and Risk Management.

Sisk also served as chief financial officer and controller for CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck for eight years and as director of finance for the North Dakota Supreme Court from 2001-07. She also worked as a tax accountant for a Bismarck accounting firm for nearly six years and as supervisor of fiscal management for the state Retirement & Investment Office from 1990-1995.

“I look forward to working with the excellent OMB team to build upon their recent progress in enhancing efficiency and transparency, offering shared services, process improvement and automation to reduce costs for state agencies, and providing uniformity of policies and training,” Sisk said in a statement.

Sisk earned her undergraduate degree in accounting from Minot State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Troy University in Montgomery, Alabama. She is a past president of the North Dakota Healthcare Financial Management Association and member of the North Dakota Society of CPAs. Sisk also was previously appointed to serve on the Judicial Conduct Commission and Judicial Nominating Committee and chaired the Revenue Advisory Group and Revenue Cycle Committee.

Sisk will earn an annual salary of $195,000.