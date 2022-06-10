Buggies-N-Blues set in Mandan this weekend; street closures detailed

The annual Buggies-N-Blues event returns to Main Street in Mandan this weekend.

Highlights of the event that typically attracts thousands of people include a classic car auction at Northland Auction from 5-7 p.m. Friday, a classic car parade on Main Street at 3 p.m. Saturday, and a car show and swap meet at 11 a.m. Sunday.

A Block Party on Main from 4-11 p.m. Saturday will include entertainment by John Schneider and the Stars-n-Bars Band, and also the Boogie Wonder Band. There is no general admission charge. Tickets are offered for a VIP section.

The band Unleashed will perform Sunday afternoon. There will be food and drink vendors, a beer garden, and inflatables for the kids during the afternoon, according to the Mandan Progress Organization. Full details are at http://www.buggies-n-blues.org/. People also can get more information by calling the MPO at 701-751-2983.

Street closures

A section of Main Street will be closed starting Friday for setup, the event itself, and tear-down.

From 8 a.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday, Main from Second Avenue Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest will be closed. Third Avenue Northwest from Main Street to the alley also will be closed. A temporary four-way stop will be installed at the intersection of Third Avenue Northwest and First Street.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Main will be closed from First Avenue Northwest to Sixth Avenue Northwest. Avenues in the area will be closed from Main to the alley. Temporary four-way stops will be installed at the First Street intersections of First Avenue Northwest and Third Avenue Northwest.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, Main will be closed from Third Avenue Northeast to Sixth Avenue Northwest until 5 p.m. Second Avenue Northeast will be closed from Main to First Street. The other avenues along the Main Street closure will be closed to traffic from Main to the alley. Temporary four-way stops will be activated at the First Street intersections of Third Avenue Northeast and Third Avenue Northwest.

West Main Street access will remain open for Runnings and the Morton Mandan Public Library. Motorists are encouraged to use First Street as a detour. Truck drivers should consider an alternate route.

