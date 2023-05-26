Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Public schools in Bismarck and Mandan will be following new transgender legislation regarding the use of bathrooms.

Gov. Doug Burgum on May 8 signed House Bill 1522, which prohibits transgender K-12 students from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. Schools are allowed to make accommodations for students, with parental permission.

The Forum reported that Fargo Public Schools will continue to allow students to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity or a staff/single-stall restroom that is available for use. Superintendent Rupak Gandhi said he will prioritize keeping students safe over following the law that places constraints on transgender students in schools.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Scott Dyk, R-Williston, also bars schools from adopting policies that require or prohibit “any individual from using a student's preferred gender pronoun.” Other provisions block school districts and their governing boards from creating policies to accommodate transgender students unless parents give explicit permission. Teachers also are prohibited from withholding information about students’ “transgender status” from parents.

The law that passed the House and Senate by wide margins went into effect the same day it was signed.

Bismarck Public Schools -- the largest district in the state -- intends to comply with the new legislation.

"Bismarck Public Schools remains committed to providing high-quality learning environments in accordance with local, state, and federal laws, and intends to comply with North Dakota’s new transgender legislation," Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said. "Bismarck Public Schools will continue to work with parents and students to provide alternative restroom accommodations."

Mandan Public Schools Superintendent Mike Bitz said MPS follows all state and federal laws and that it will "make accommodations for students to help them access our schools."

Gandhi told The Forum that he believes the new state law might be in conflict with federal law. Hornbacher told The Forum that "If this matter arises, it will be addressed through our legal counsel."