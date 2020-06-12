Bowling scholarship awarded to Neibauer

Michael Neibauer, a recent Mandan High School graduate, is the recipient of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC scholarship award.

Neibauer averaged 200 in the Mandan Senior High League during the 2019-2020 season. He has bowled on a scratch team for four years and is a six-year member of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC Youth League.

During the just-completed season, Neibauer shot a 290 game. He is a state Class A boys all-events handicap champion and placed first in the State Doubles Extravaganza. He won the Gary Anderson Scratch Side Tournament Stepladder and the Flight Tournament Stepladder.

Neibauer has been active as a fundraiser for a number of bowling functions and as a coach for youth bowlers. He plans to attend Bismarck State College. He will receive $450 in scholarship awards, a $250 Myles Knudson scholarship and a $200 general scholarship.

 

