Brothers charged with felony terrorizing

Two Mandan brothers face terrorizing charges related to a May 13 incident in which authorities allege they wielded a machete and a hammer while they threatened two people.

Kaiden Schmidt, 18, and Ethan Schmidt, 19, made their initial court appearances Monday. Both men face two felony terrorizing charges, each of which could send them to prison for five years if they’re convicted. Kaiden Schmidt is further charged with misdemeanor underage consumption of alcohol, court records show.

Police say Kaiden Schmidt advanced at and threatened to stab two people while carrying a hammer, according to an affidavit. Ethan Schmidt held a machete as he threatened to kill them, the document states. It’s not clear what led to the incident.

Police say Kaiden Schmidt had an odor of alcohol and poor balance when the police found the two men later.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the men in court documents.

Book sale set at Mandan library

The Friends of the Morton Mandan Public Library group is hosting a book sale on Saturday.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the new Bookmobile Garage attached to the library building. Proceeds will go toward an all-purpose gaming table in the library’s teen lounge.

The gaming table is the final of three “specialty pieces” to be funded for each age zone of the library. The other pieces are a fireplace in the adult reading room and a stage in the children’s section.

