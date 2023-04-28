Book sale set at Mandan library

The Friends of the Morton Mandan Public Library group is hosting a book sale and pet supply donation drive on Saturday.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library community room. Proceeds will go towards helping the group buy a new library outreach vehicle and update the library’s website.

Book and pet supply donations will be at the Bookmobile Garage from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Crown Butte Wranglers 4-H club will manage the drive with donations benefiting local shelters. A coupon for a free book from the book sale will be given to those who donate. Accepted pet supplies include wet dog food, cat treats, dry cat food, dry puppy food, and new or gently used leashes, toys and litter boxes

Farm Bureau hosting Ag Day

Morton County Farm Bureau will be hosting annual Ag Day on May 3 at Dacotah Centennial Park.

Ag Day focuses on agriculture education. Attendees can visit ag education booths, watch sheep shearing demonstrations, farm safety puppet shows, pet animals in a petting zoo and participate in a “name the calf” contest.

“We’re thrilled to host our Annual Ag Day and share our knowledge and love for agriculture with the community,” Farm Bureau President Nathan Boehm said.

“We hope to provide a fun and educational experience for people of all ages.”

The event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. is free and open to the public.

For more information, email mcfbagday@gmail.com or go to www.ndfb.org/events/2023-ag-day-morton-county-farm-bureau/.

Law officers cracking down on aggressive drivers

Law enforcement officers across North Dakota are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving.

The enforcement campaign with extra patrols began last week and continues through May 21.

“The level of concern aggressive drivers have for other motorists is low. It’s best to focus on your driving behavior when you are behind the wheel, not theirs,” Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said.

North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

Prairie West opens

Tee Times can be made online up to 7 days in advance at golfmandan.com. Tee times begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will become earlier as overnight temperatures rise.

Carts can be used on paths only to start the season.