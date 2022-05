The Friends of the Morton Mandan Public Library group is hosting a book sale on Saturday.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the new Bookmobile Garage attached to the library building. Proceeds will go toward an all-purpose gaming table in the library’s teen lounge.

The gaming table is the final of three “specialty pieces” to be funded for each age zone of the library. The other pieces are a fireplace in the adult reading room and a stage in the children’s section.

