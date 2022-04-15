Board of Higher Ed application deadline extended

People interested in one of the two seats opening on North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education have more time to apply.

The board's nominating committee has extended the application deadline to 5 p.m. April 29. The deadline had been April 8, but only four candidates including the two incumbents applied. The state constitution requires a minimum of three finalists for each seat on the board, which means the committee needs at least six applicants to consider, according to North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, chairwoman of the committee.

Two seats are up for four-year terms beginning July 1 -- those held by Danita Bye, of Tioga, and Jill Louters, of New Rockford. The nominating committee eventually will recommend potential appointments to Gov. Doug Burgum, who makes the final decision. The state Senate must confirm the governor's appointments in 2023.

The board oversees the North Dakota University System of 11 colleges and universities. The higher education budget is one of the largest in state government, comprising nearly $2.62 billion for the 2021-23 budget cycle.

“This is an excellent public service opportunity for North Dakotans who are interested in higher education,” Baesler said in a statement.

The board has eight voting members, including a student representative who serves a one-year term. It also has advisory, nonvoting members who represent the system’s staff and faculty.

Applications may be emailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction at dpipa@nd.gov, or sent by regular mail to the NDDPI at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND, 58505.

Applicants must fill out a single-page form, submit a resume and supply no more than six letters of recommendation. They must have lived in North Dakota for the previous five years, and not been employed or paid by the University System within the last two years.

