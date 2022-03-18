BNSF Railway calls Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge ownership claim 'absurd'

BNSF Railway calls a local historic preservation group's claim that the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge is state property "legally absurd" and wants the U.S. Coast Guard to move ahead with permitting the construction of a new bridge.

The railroad cites both an act of Congress and North Dakota case law in maintaining that it has owned the bridge for more than a century and has every right to tear it down.

The Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit wants to stop the railway from demolishing the 139-year-old bridge spanning the Missouri River to make way for a new structure. The preservation group and the railroad signed an agreement with the Coast Guard in early 2021 outlining paths to either keeping or removing the bridge. The Coast Guard decides on projects proposed along that part of the Missouri River, and the permitting process has been ongoing for more than four years.

FORB's new claim of state ownership is based on legal principles including that the government owns and protects certain natural resources for public use, according to a memo it sent to the Coast Guard. The preservation group maintains North Dakota has held ownership of the bridge since statehood.

The nonprofit believes state ownership of the bridge means the structure could not be destroyed without approval from the State Historical Board. The board oversees the State Historical Society, which believes removal of the bridge would have "an adverse effect on a property that has considerable historic value," according to State Historic Preservation Officer Bill Peterson. The bridge was built in 1883, with the spans replaced in 1905.

BNSF has questioned the timing of FORB's claim, with the Corps set to release a final environmental impact statement in April. Brian Dunn, chief of the Coast Guard Office of Bridge Programs, said on March 7 that the dispute will delay the release of the EIS and the final permitting decision.

State officials last week decided against wading into the ownership debate due to the fact that no state agency or entity is involved in the dispute.

BNSF responded to the preservation group's arguments Monday in a memo sent to the Coast Guard, calling FORB's claims "facially and legally absurd."

The railway claims it owns the bridge due to an act of Congress that granted Northern Pacific Railroad Co. a right of way through public lands to build and maintain a railroad, including all necessary bridges. Northern Pacific Railway merged with other railroads over the years and is now BNSF. The memo maintains that according to federal law, all railroad property in the right of way, including bridges, becomes part of a railroad company's real estate.

FORB claims that Congress owned the riverbed and any structures in it, including the rail bridge, and then transferred that ownership to North Dakota when it joined the union. BNSF argues that ownership of the bridge did not pass to the state because of existing case law that says railroad bridges built over rivers are owned by the railroad the same way that bridges over land are.

The railway also added that based on North Dakota case law, it can't have the bridge taken from it because it has continuously operated and maintained it since its completion.

"It simply does not follow that upon North Dakota's admission to statehood, the railroad's ownership rights to the Bismarck Bridge, as conferred by the 1864 act, were extinguished and title to the Bismarck Bridge automatically passed to the state of North Dakota," BNSF Director of Bridge Programs Mike Herzog said in the memo.

The Friends group in a statement to the Tribune on Monday said BNSF's response cited statutes and case law but did not provide documentation showing that the railway owns the bridge. FORB also maintained the railway attempted to get a permit to destroy the bridge without showing any evidence of ownership.

The nonprofit added that it does not contest that the railway has the right of way in the area but said the right of way does not give BNSF the right to the riverbed or the bridge. The group also listed several issues that it says need to be addressed, including what property was transferred to the state and how.

FORB President Mark Zimmerman said the group is prepared to take the ownership matter to court.

It is unclear what the next steps are to officially determine the ownership of the bridge. Dunn did not respond to a Tribune email Monday.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

