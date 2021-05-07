BNSF Railway asks Coast Guard to start process to remove historic rail bridge

Zimmerman said it would be difficult for the nonprofit to handle the partnership's responsibilities, and that the board will be considering more options for who the public partner could be.

"It's a difficult task for a group of volunteers to do this," he said. "We've been hoping that the community would show some support."

The Friends group told the Burleigh County Commission that it has $17,000 in the bank and will look for grants and donations to help fund its efforts. The railway has estimated the cost of preserving the historic bridge to be between $50 million and $90 million.

Zimmerman said it's been tough to approach any governments about partnering when the potential price tag is that high. The group submitted amendments to the agreement that could clarify who is responsible for funding any preservation and allow the nonprofit more time to fulfill its requirements.

A draft environmental impact statement that includes both possible bridge outcomes is due to be released in June. Herzog writes in the letter that the nonprofit did not submit some required documentation for the draft by the April 14 deadline, "again demonstrating FORB's inability to provide required information and commitments in a timely manner."