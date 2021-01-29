BNSF rail bridge future outlined in new document

The future of the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge spanning the Missouri River has a clearer path forward in an agreement between parties with a stake in the structure.

The deal finalized Jan. 15 outlines the responsibilities of the U.S. Coast Guard, BNSF Railway and the Friends of the Rail Bridge group whether the bridge remains or is removed.

BNSF wants to demolish the 138-year-old bridge and replace it, but some residents want to preserve the structure for its historical value. The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the bridge one of "America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places" in 2019.

Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to convert the bridge into a footpath spanning the river to connect Bismarck and Mandan.

The Coast Guard has the final say on whether the bridge can remain standing. The railway has been going through the permitting process with the Coast Guard for a new bridge for more than three years. The Coast Guard decides on projects proposed along that part of the Missouri River to “ensure the structure does not unreasonably affect navigation,” according to a Federal Register notice.