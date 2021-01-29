BNSF rail bridge future outlined in new document

The future of the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge spanning the Missouri River has a clearer path forward in an agreement between parties with a stake in the structure.
The deal finalized Jan. 15 outlines the responsibilities of the U.S. Coast Guard, BNSF Railway and the Friends of the Rail Bridge group whether the bridge remains or is removed.
BNSF wants to demolish the 138-year-old bridge and replace it, but some residents want to preserve the structure for its historical value. The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the bridge one of "America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places" in 2019.
Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to convert the bridge into a footpath spanning the river to connect Bismarck and Mandan.
The Coast Guard has the final say on whether the bridge can remain standing. The railway has been going through the permitting process with the Coast Guard for a new bridge for more than three years. The Coast Guard decides on projects proposed along that part of the Missouri River to “ensure the structure does not unreasonably affect navigation,” according to a Federal Register notice.
The agreement "allows us to continue to move forward with the existing bridge being there," said Brian Dunn, chief of the Coast Guard Office of Bridge Programs. It outlines the responsibilities the three parties would have under either outcome. A document called a memorandum of agreement will provide more detail on each option. The first draft, which will be created by the Coast Guard and others involved, is due in mid-February.
The next step for Friends of the Rail Bridge is to find an organization to form a public-private partnership that would manage the old bridge. The preservation group has 45 days from Jan. 15 to do so. Friends of the Rail Bridge President Mark Zimmerman said he is optimistic the group can find a partner and said members are beginning to reach out to potential candidates.
"Forty-five days is certainly doable," he said. "We're committed to the long haul on this."
Friends of the Rail Bridge must also create a Bridge Advisory Committee, which will provide input on the aesthetics of the new bridge and how it fits with the landscape.
One of the obstacles Friends of the Rail Bridge faces is that allowing the existing bridge to remain after the new one is constructed would raise the flood plain in the area, Dunn said. The group must either find an alternative that does not raise the flood plain or find a way to mitigate any change.
BNSF is working on its requirements from the agreement, spokeswoman Courtney Wallace said. Those include providing engineering drawings of the new bridge to the Bridge Advisory Committee.
The agreement does not have a specific date for a decision on the rail bridge's future. The bridge's existence is dependent on all parties meeting the stipulations in the deal, Dunn said.
A decision on the permit is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022, Dunn said.
