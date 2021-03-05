Blue Cross offers special enrollment period

North Dakota's largest health insurer is offering a special enrollment period through May 15, and also providing free access for members to a program to help manage emotional stress tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

The special enrollment period by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota follows an executive order by President Joe Biden late last month providing Americans more time to sign up for health care coverage.

"As many North Dakotans face impacts from the COVID-19 public health emergency, BCBSND coverage will be available to individuals looking to add health coverage or make changes to current health coverage," President and CEO Dan Conrad said. "North Dakotans that are experiencing a change or reduction in employment status, a loss of insurance or those who missed the open enrollment period have an opportunity to receive comprehensive coverage."