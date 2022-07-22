Bison sentenced to life without parole in Mandan man's death

A South Dakota man will serve life in prison for intentionally running over a 77-year-old Mandan man who was picking up his granddaughter after an early-morning sports practice last March.

A judge weighed Wade Bison’s fate only briefly during a hearing July 13 before handing down the sentence that offers no chance of parole. It’s a sentence family members of Erwin Geigle said they sought but one that doesn’t bring closure for the loss of a man they called “Swervin’ Erwin,” a nod to his prowess on the dance floor.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Bison on lesser felony charges before returning to the most serious charge of murder. He said his only decision after hearing attorney input and testimony from a probation officer was whether Bison, 39, should have the opportunity for parole.

“I don’t think we can emphasize enough the serious nature of this situation,” the judge said, calling it “horrific, unprovoked and random.”

Bison in April pleaded guilty to murder in the March 21 death of Geigle, 77, who was at the All Seasons Arena complex to pick up his granddaughter from morning sports practice.

Geigle was repeatedly struck and killed in the parking lot of the arena, which is right next to the high school, police said.

There was no provocation by Geigle that prompted Bison to strike him with his pickup, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said. Bison had to slam on his brakes when Geigle walked in front of him, which angered Bison. He left burnout marks on the pavement as he accelerated and struck Geigle, who tried to get up but couldn’t because Bison “ran him down two more times,” the prosecutor said.

“This never should have happened,” Goter said, referring to Bison’s criminal history of 54 prior convictions that included a one-year stretch of incarceration. He was offered “opportunity after opportunity” through probation and programs.

“And yet here we are. An innocent man lost his life just for walking across the street to pick up his granddaughter,” Goter said.

Bison on July 13 did not address the court before or after sentencing. Defense attorney Steve Balaban, at Bison’s request, asked Bahr for a sentence of 10 years in prison with five suspended, and an amount of probation to be determined by the court. If the sentence was life, Balaban asked that it be with the possibility of parole.

“Mr. Bison is not an old man, he’s not a young man,” Balaban said. “I think with a sentence at the penitentiary he can redeem himself and be fit to rejoin society.”

Bison’s sentencing request was “almost offensive to the court,” Bahr said.

“There was nothing that was done to warrant any action towards the deceased,” Bahr said. Some of Bison’s past convictions were non-violent, but when he was given opportunities for assistance toward becoming a productive member of the community, he declined and continued in behavior that was “harmful to himself and others,” the judge said.

Life without parole was a fitting sentence because that pattern would likely continue and members of the community would be put at risk if Bison wasn’t incarcerated, Bahr said.

The judge also ordered Bison to pay restitution of about $10,000 for funeral expenses and damage to the arena.

‘Gentle in everything’

That March morning was Geigle’s day to pick up his granddaughter from practice, said Evelyn Snyder, who is married to Geigle’s nephew.

“He was a super, super man,” Snyder said. “He was so gentle in everything, just a very, very easy-going, soft guy.”

Geigle and wife, Jeanette, who was not in the courtroom, loved to dance polka and jitterbug, with other dancers sometimes clearing a circle in an effort to stay out of the way, Snyder said. She said Jeanette Geigle can accept the fact that her husband is gone, but not the way he died.

“That’s her biggest hurt,” Snyder said.

Dennis Snyder, Erwin Geigle’s nephew, said family had hoped for the life sentence without parole. Though they got that, it doesn’t bring closure.

“Not yet,” he said. “We’re just going to have to learn to live with it because nothing’s going to bring him back. It’s something that we’ll never get over.”

Bison at an April court appearance told Bahr he got upset because Geigle walked in front of him. He said he put his foot on the accelerator “just to rev the engine,” but struck Geigle. When he saw the extent of Geigle’s injuries "I figured there was nothing I could do, nothing I could do. I freaked out," Bison said. "I just closed my eyes and hoped that I gave him mercy."

Bahr at that hearing asked Bison if he intentionally ran over Geigle to make sure he was dead.

“I did,” Bison said.

Bison in April also pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death, terrorizing and reckless endangerment, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

Emergency responders heard Geigle's phone ringing in the parking lot, Goter said. Jeanette later told authorities she'd been trying to reach him.

The truck's movements also were captured on surveillance video, including the truck driving over a figure on the ground that was in the same position as Geigle's body. The truck did an estimated $1,800 in damage to the arena.

Witnesses said the stolen Ford F-250 pickup "rapidly left" the parking lot where teachers, students and parents were coming and going. One teacher reported nearly being hit.

"No attempts were made by the driver of the (pickup) to check on the damage or injury caused to Geigle prior to leaving the scene in a reckless fashion," according to a police affidavit.

Bison was taken into custody by Bismarck police later on the morning of March 21 after a crash on State Street that sent the stolen pickup he was driving and a stolen SUV he was towing down an embankment and into a chain-link fence outside Motel 6. The crash followed a police chase that reached speeds up to 50 mph.

He pleaded guilty to two felony theft counts, fleeing a police officer with risk of death or serious injury, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, along with misdemeanor driving under suspension. The most serious of those charges carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He’ll be sentenced Thursday on those charges.

Police in an affidavit stated that Bison is a known methamphetamine user and had two used syringes in his pants pocket when he was arrested. Authorities initially said Bison was from Bismarck or Fargo. He told Bahr at his change-of-plea hearing that he was from Wakpala, South Dakota.

North Dakota court records show Bison has a lengthy history of alcohol, drug and driving offense convictions dating to 2003, including incidents last year. During one of those incidents, he told Mandan police that his name was Rico Havoc.