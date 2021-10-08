 Skip to main content
Bismarck woman with criminal past pleads not guilty to drug charges
A Bismarck woman in custody after a judge revoked her probation in six cases has pleaded not guilty to new drug charges that could land her in prison for 20 years.

Jessalyn Begley, 35, was on probation when she was arrested in late August. Metro Area Narcotics Task Force investigators said they found stacks of money, digital scales and nearly 1 ½ pounds of methamphetamine in the North Washington Street apartment where Begley was staying.

Begley on Monday pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, a felony that carries a possible 20-year prison sentence. She also pleaded not guilty to felony possession of fentanyl and two felony drug paraphernalia charges. Defense attorney Grant Walker declined comment when contacted by the Tribune.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick set a Jan. 26 trial date.

A judge on Sept. 22 sentenced Begley to three years in prison after revoking her probation in six Burleigh and Morton County cases. She must also spend two years on probation after she’s released. The cases involved 20 convictions for drugs, burglary, criminal mischief and terrorizing.

Jessalyn Begley

Jessalyn Begley

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

