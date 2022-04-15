Bismarck, Mandan schools receive technical education grants, will expand career education

Bismarck and Mandan schools will expand their career and technical education programs with federal money obtained through a new state grant program.

Mandan Public Schools received $10 million from the State Board of Career and Technical Education; Bismarck Public Schools got a little more than half that amount.

The Mandan funding will go toward the construction of the Heart River Career and Technical Education Center, which will be part of the planned new Mandan high school. The district's CTE program also will serve students from eight other high schools: Beulah, Center-Stanton, Flasher, Glen Ullin, Hebron, New Salem, Selfridge and Solen-Cannonball. The grant required matching funds from the schools.

Mandan Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht said the CTE portion of the high school is about $10.5 million, with $5.3 million of that amount going toward construction costs and $3.1 million going to equipment. The cost is part of the total budget for the new high school, which is funded by federal COVID-19 aid and a property tax increase approved by voters.

A governing board will be formed for the CTE center over the next year, along with plans to develop CTE programs at member schools.

"Mandan Public Schools is excited to have the opportunity to create learning environments and educational opportunities that meet the workforce needs of our region," Superintendent Mike Bitz said in a statement.

Bismarck Public Schools last year asked for $10 million to expand its Career Academy, provide courses at a location in the Silver Ranch area and repurpose space at Hughes Educational Center. The district received $5.4 million.

BPS spokesman Steve Koontz said that while the award is less than the full amount, the district has plans to expand CTE programming that take the allocation into account.

"All of these goals will continue to be pursued, with some of the projects simply being at a smaller scale than they would have been had the district received the full $10 million," he said.

The money comes from the Career and Technical Education Capital Projects Fund, which the Legislature created last year. The source of the fund is $20 million from the federal American Rescue Plan pandemic stimulus package and $68.3 million from the federal Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

Community members who have worked with Bismarck Career Academy students spoke about how they benefited from those partnerships during a recent meeting of the state K-12 Education Coordination Council.

Students worked with several organizations to design logos, and some took on bigger projects such as designing a new floor for Northern Plains Dance, panelists said.

David St. Peter, who teaches English at the Career Academy, said it's a great community resource.

"These kids are so capable, and they will not only meet your expectations, they will exceed them," he said.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

