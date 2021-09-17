Bismarck-Mandan schools monitoring COVID-19

Health care workers in the Bismarck area and across the state have pushed for masking in schools this academic year. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch and Bismarck City Health Officer David Pengilly sent a letter to BPS before the start of the school year urging the district to require masks in schools.

A group of more than 150 medical professionals signed an open letter addressed to superintendents, school boards and parents Sept. 9 asking them to require students, staff and visitors to wear masks at school regardless of vaccination status.

The North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent an open letter to all superintendents in August asking them to require masks.

Erin Price, whose 6-year-old son started kindergarten in Bismarck this year, said the lack of a mask mandate in schools is "negligence" by leaders.

Her son started school Aug. 26 and by the following Monday, he had a fever. She took him to the doctor on Tuesday, where he tested positive for COVID-19. Her son was the only student in his class wearing a mask, she said.

"It's been a crazy 10 days," she said.