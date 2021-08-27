Bismarck-Mandan school districts ready for 2021-22 school year

Both districts also received COVID-19 aid in the form of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Mandan will use about $9.6 million of $11.4 million allocated to defray the cost of building its new elementary and high schools. Bismarck has not yet finalized how it will spend more than $30 million in allocations, but it is considering using the money to expand Legacy High School and career and technical education, address the needs of several elementary schools and build a new sheet of ice for hockey.

Bismarck is expecting about 13,550 students this year, which would be a record for the district, but it's not offering a virtual academy. Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said the learning method "really worked for some and not well at all for others."

Hornbacher said he encourages parents to talk to their children this school year to see what's working and what's not and follow up with teachers or principals. He said one of the biggest takeaways from the last year is that the district needs to be prepared for things at a moment's notice.

"You just never know what this virus is going to bring to this community," the superintendent said.